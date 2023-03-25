Pilgrims can perform Umrah 'once' in Ramadan

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Saturday announced that pilgrims would not be allowed to repeat Umrah during Ramadan, stressing that they can perform it only once.
The move aims to give an opportunity to all pilgrims who want to perform Umrah during the holy month and can perform the rituals with ease and comfort.
The ministry stressed the need for pilgrims to get a permit from the Nusuk app to perform Umrah, in addition to the importance of their commitment to the specified time.
There is no feature to amend the Umrah date, but pilgrims can delete their appointment via the Nusuk app, before entering the permitted time and then they can issue a new permit, Saudi Gazette reported.
The ministry confirmed that the appointments are updated periodically, noting that if the pilgrims do not find a date for reservation, then they can search for another date at a later time.
