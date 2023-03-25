BTS’ Jimin discusses how the members helped him prepare for the album

The advice inspired Jimin to start working on his music and he began meeting with producers

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS reveals how the band members helped him prepare for his debut album in an interview with Rolling Stone. He released his first solo album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

According to Jimin, his members were actually the ones who motivated him to start preparing for his solo: “While we were talking over drinks, I told them, ‘I don’t know if I’m doing well. I don’t even know what I’m doing.’ But the members said that it’s perfectly fine to feel that way, that it’s okay to feel lost sometimes. They suggested, ‘Why don’t you express these emotions through music?’”

The advice inspired Jimin to start working on his music and he began meeting with producers as soon as he got back to Korea.