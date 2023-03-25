Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can control image’ and ‘risk feeding stories’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ability to drip feed information about the Coronation has sparked widespread panic among experts.



Marketing analyst Olivia Arnold issued this warning about the Sussexes.

Her admissions were shared with Express UK and include a warning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to distribute their Coronation story at a pace of their choosing.

“Since the South Park episodes of them being made fun of, they said they wanted privacy but are still engaging with the media.”

“And the Coronation is a great chance to reframe the narrative.”

“Harry and Meghan can drip feed their own story and how they would like to be portrayed. If they hash out the revelations, there might be more controversy.”