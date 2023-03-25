Kanye West's antisemitism anger Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently called out antisemitism in a video message.
Some have suggested that the message was directed toward Kanye West.
The Terminator actor posted a 12-minute-long video on growing antisemitism in the US.
In his video message, the bulky actor seemingly took a veiled dig against the controversial rapper for suffering major setbacks due to his anti-Semitic views.
"I've seen enough people throw away their futures for hateful beliefs," adding, "so I want to speak to you before you find your regrets at the end of that path," he added.
The Predator actor also apparently advised Ye and other anti-Semites.
"I mean it's easier to find a scapegoat for a problem than to try and make things better ourselves, right? But let me be clear: You will not find success at the end of that road."
The Commando star recalled his "hateful ideology" burden that his father, a former Nazi soldier, turned to alcohol to forget the "painful" past, "They were all broken."
"They fell for a horrible, loser ideology," the 75-year-old added.
However, the critically-acclaimed actor gave a reported olive branch to "cancelled rapper" and like-minded individuals.
"Despite all the things we might disagree about, my friends might say, 'Arnold, don't talk to those people, it's not worth it,' I don't care what they say. I care about you. I think you're worth it. I know that nobody's perfect. I understand how people can fall into the trap of prejudice and hate."
Explaining to the outcasts that there's always a second chance, "no matter how far you've gone, you still have a chance to choose a life of strength…You have to fight the war against yourself…The other path is easier.
You don't have to change anything; everything in your life that you aren't happy about can be somebody else's fault."
Meanwhile, Anti-Defamation League, a racism watchdog, released a new report highlighting West's toxic anti-Semitic outbursts inspired dozens of anti-semitic attacks across The United States.
