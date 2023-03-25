Martha Stewart talks ‘high dating standards’ and having to ‘take care of a man fulltime’

American businesswoman Martha Stewart recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into her high expectations for dating and why she’s still remained single.

She weighed in on everything during the course of her interview with E News.

She started everything off by admitting that despite knowing a lot of eligible men, she has developed very “high dating standards.”

Because “I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much.”

“I f I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance.”

“I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!” she added before concluding.