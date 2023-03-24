 
close
Friday March 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry recalls 'digging a hole' after losing child with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their second child in 2020

By Web Desk
March 24, 2023
Prince Harry recalls digging a hole after losing child with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry talks about the pain of losing his second child.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage in America amid intense scrutiny from the media.

Sharing his feelings from the day he lost his baby, Harry pens in ‘Spare’: “We left the hospital with our unborn child. A tiny package. We went to a place, a secret place only we knew. Under a spreading banyan tree, while Meg wept, I dug a hole with my hands and set the tiny package softly in the ground.”

Harry and Meghan later welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021.