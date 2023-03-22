Gujranwala sehri and iftar time, Ramadan calendar 2023

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us and the believers are all set to observe the holy month with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.
In a bid to help people plan their schedule, The News has compiled sehri and iftar timings for the holy month of Ramadan.
|S.No
|SEHRI
|IFTAR
|DATE
|1
|04:41 AM
|6:17 PM
|23 Mar 2023
|2
|04:40 AM
|6:18 PM
|24 Mar 2023
|3
|04:38 AM
|6:19 PM
|25 Mar 2023
|4
|04:37 AM
|6:20 PM
|26 Mar 2023
|5
|04:36 AM
|6:20 PM
|27 Mar 2023
|6
|04:34 AM
|6:21 PM
|28 Mar 2023
|7
|04:33 AM
|6:22 PM
|29 Mar 2023
|8
|04:31 AM
|6:22 PM
|30 Mar 2023
|9
|04:30 AM
|6:23 PM
|31 Mar 2023
|10
|04:29 AM
|6:24 PM
|01 Apr 2023
|11
|04:27 AM
|6:24 PM
|02 Apr 2023
|12
|04:26 AM
|6:25 PM
|03 Apr 2023
|13
|04:24 AM
|6:26 PM
|04 Apr 2023
|14
|04:23 AM
|6:26 PM
|05 Apr 2023
|15
|04:21 AM
|6:27 PM
|06 Apr 2023
|16
|04:20 AM
|6:28 PM
|07 Apr 2023
|17
|04:19 AM
|6:28 PM
|08 Apr 2023
|18
|04:17 AM
|6:29 PM
|09 Apr 2023
|19
|04:16 AM
|6:30 PM
|10 Apr 2023
|20
|04:14 AM
|6:31 PM
|11 Apr 2023
|21
|04:13 AM
|6:31 PM
|12 Apr 2023
|22
|04:11 AM
|6:32 PM
|13 Apr 2023
|23
|04:10 AM
|6:33 PM
|14 Apr 2023
|24
|04:09 AM
|6:33 PM
|15 Apr 2023
|25
|04:07 AM
|6:34 PM
|16 Apr 2023
|26
|04:06 AM
|6:35 PM
|17 Apr 2023
|27
|04:05 AM
|6:35 PM
|18 Apr 2023
|28
|04:03 AM
|6:36 PM
|19 Apr 2023
|29
|04:02 AM
|6:37 PM
|20 Apr 2023
|30
|04:00 AM
|6:37 PM
|21 Apr 2023
The beginning and end of Ramadan are subject to the sighting of the new moon.
