Gujranwala sehri and iftar time, Ramadan calendar 2023

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us and the believers are all set to observe the holy month with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

In a bid to help people plan their schedule, The News has compiled sehri and iftar timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

S.No SEHRI IFTAR DATE 1 04:41 AM 6:17 PM 23 Mar 2023 2 04:40 AM 6:18 PM 24 Mar 2023 3 04:38 AM 6:19 PM 25 Mar 2023 4 04:37 AM 6:20 PM 26 Mar 2023 5 04:36 AM 6:20 PM 27 Mar 2023 6 04:34 AM 6:21 PM 28 Mar 2023 7 04:33 AM 6:22 PM 29 Mar 2023 8 04:31 AM 6:22 PM 30 Mar 2023 9 04:30 AM 6:23 PM 31 Mar 2023 10 04:29 AM 6:24 PM 01 Apr 2023 11 04:27 AM 6:24 PM 02 Apr 2023 12 04:26 AM 6:25 PM 03 Apr 2023 13 04:24 AM 6:26 PM 04 Apr 2023 14 04:23 AM 6:26 PM 05 Apr 2023 15 04:21 AM 6:27 PM 06 Apr 2023 16 04:20 AM 6:28 PM 07 Apr 2023 17 04:19 AM 6:28 PM 08 Apr 2023 18 04:17 AM 6:29 PM 09 Apr 2023 19 04:16 AM 6:30 PM 10 Apr 2023 20 04:14 AM 6:31 PM 11 Apr 2023 21 04:13 AM 6:31 PM 12 Apr 2023 22 04:11 AM 6:32 PM 13 Apr 2023 23 04:10 AM 6:33 PM 14 Apr 2023 24 04:09 AM 6:33 PM 15 Apr 2023 25 04:07 AM 6:34 PM 16 Apr 2023 26 04:06 AM 6:35 PM 17 Apr 2023 27 04:05 AM 6:35 PM 18 Apr 2023 28 04:03 AM 6:36 PM 19 Apr 2023 29 04:02 AM 6:37 PM 20 Apr 2023 30 04:00 AM 6:37 PM 21 Apr 2023

The beginning and end of Ramadan are subject to the sighting of the new moon.

