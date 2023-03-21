Latest update: Ramadan moon in Saudi Arabia, UAE

A man uses binoculars to spot the first crescent moon, marking the start of Ramadan, in the southwestern Saudi city of Taif in April last year. — AFP

The Ramadan moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, hence the first of the holy month would be observed on Thursday (March 23).

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening which corresponds to Shaban 29, 1444.

The UAE's moon-sighting committee also searched the skies, meeting in Abu Dhabi after the maghrib prayer.

It should be noted that this is the first Ramadan in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions across UAE after an indoor mask mandate was dropped in September.

The National News mentioned that this year, most middle-eastern countries will be fasting for almost 14 hours a day.

The publication, citing Saudi officials, mentioned that it is expected that as many as three million pilgrims will visit the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan.

More to follow...