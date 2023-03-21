Ben Affleck did not check with Nike before making 'Air'

Ben Affleck did not confer with Nike before making his new film Air. The actor and director said he only sought out Michael Jordan’s version of the partnership and not Nike.

“I did not have a conversation with Nike because I didn’t feel the same sense of personal responsibility [as I did to Michael Jordan] because it’s not a history of Nike,” he shared.

“There’s interviews and books about that.”

Ben added that the movie is not meant to be an “authorized Michael Jordan story” either.

“Jordan is — he’s a hero to me,” he shared. “I know how important and meaningful a figure he is, in particular in the African American community. If you’re going to fuck around with talking about Michael Jordan, do it respectfully.”

The actor also said earlier that he really hopes people will like the film:

“This is an optimistic, hopeful movie about people. So I can’t hide behind being an auteur – [as if to say] ‘you don’t need to understand my movie.’ I really hope you like it … So no pressure, but it’s all on you.”

Affleck not only directed but also stars in Air, which chronicles Nike’s creation of the Air Jordan shoe line.

Air cast includes Matt Damon as the Nike executive who engineered the Michael Jordan sneaker deal. Affleck plays Nike CEO Phil Knight. The film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.