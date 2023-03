London sehr and iftar timings, Ramadan calendar 2023. — AFP

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us and the believers are all set to observe the holy month with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

In a bid to help people plan their schedule, The News has compiled sehri and iftar timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Day Date Fajr (sehr) Sunrise Zuhr Asr Maghrib (iftar) Isha 1 Thursday March 23 4:19am 5:54am 12:12pm 3:29pm 6:21pm 7:40pm 2 Friday March 24 4:17am 5:52am 12:12pm 3:30pm 6:23pm 7:42pm 3 Saturday March 25 4:15m 5:50m 12:12pm 3:31pm 6:25pm 7:73pm 4 Sunday March 26 5:13am 6:47am 1:11pm 4:31pm 7:26pm 8:44pm 5 Monday March 27 5:11am 6:45am 1:11pm 4:33pm 7:28pm 8:46pm 6 Tuesday March 28 5:10am 6:43am 1:11pm 4:34pm 7:30pm 8:48pm 7 Wednesday March 29 5:08am 6:41am 1:10pm 4:35pm 7:31pm 8:48pm 8 Thursday March 30 5:05am 6:38am 1:10pm 4:36pm 7:33pm 8:50pm 9 Friday March 31 5:04am 6:36am 1:10pm 4:36pm 7:35pm 8:52pm 10 Saturday April 1 5:02am 6:34am 1:10pm 4:37pm 7:36pm 8:53pm 11 Sunday April 2 5:00am 6:32am 1:09pm 4:38pm 7:38pm 8:55pm 12 Monday April 3 4:57am 6:29am 1:09pm 4:39pm 7:40pm 8:56pm 13 Tuesday April 4

4:55am 6:27am 1:09pm 4:40pm 7:41pm 8:57pm 14 Wednesday April 5 4:53am 6:25am 1:08pm 4:41pm 7:43pm 8:59pm 15 Thursday April 6 4:51am 6:23am 1:08pm 4:42pm 7:45pm 9:01pm 16 Friday April 7 4:48am 6:20am 1:08pm 4:43pm 7:46pm 9:02pm 17 Saturday April 8 4:46am 6:18am 1:08pm 4:43pm 7:48pm 9:04pm 18 Sunday April 9 4:44am 6:16am 1:07pm 4:44pm 7:50pm 9:05pm 19 Monday April 10 4:42am 6:14am 1:07pm 4:45pm 7:51pm 9:06pm 20 Tuesday April 11 4:39am 6:11am 1:07pm 4:46pm 7:53pm 9:05pm 21 Wednesday April 12 4:37am 6:09am 1:06pm 4:47pm 7:55pm 9:10pm 22 Thursday April 13 4:35am 6:07am 1:06pm 4:47pm 7:56pm 9:11pm 23 Friday April 14 4:33am 6:05am 1:06pm 4:48pm 7:58pm 9:13pm 24 Saturday April 15 4:31am 6:03am 1:06pm 4:49pm 8:00pm 9:15pm 25 Sunday April 16 4:29am 6:01am 1:06pm 4:50pm 8:02pm 9:17pm 26 Monday April 17 4:26am 5:58am 1:05pm 4:51pm 8:03pm 9:17pm 27 Tuesday April 18

4:23am 5:56am 1:05pm 4:51pm 8:05pm 9:19pm 28 Wednesday April 19

4:21am 5:51am 1:05pm 4:42pm 8:07pm 9:21pm 29 Thursday April 20

4:19am 5:54am 1:05pm 4:53pm 8:08pm 9:22pm 30 Friday April 21

4:16am 5:50am 1:04pm 4:54pm 8:10pm 9:24pm

The beginning and end of Ramadan are subject to the sighting of the new moon. Dates in the timetable are based on the Umm al-Qura Islamic calendar.