Rani Mukerji reveals gaining and losing weight for 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' was 'challenging'

Rani Mukerji reveals 'it was important for the role to gain weight in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Rani Mukerji’s shared how challenging it was for her to gain and lose weight for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

While talking to Indiatoday, Rani revealed that she had to gain and lose weight for the film. Though, the process was very challenging but also important for the movie.

She added: “I think that was the beauty that I wanted to capture with the film, because she is a mother who had just delivered five months back and I needed to look like that. Today, young mothers today have so much help. When they are in India, they have diets and they have exercise, and they have so many things that help them get back to shape very quickly. But a mother who's working alone, living abroad, she doesn't have that many resources to be able to come back to her original form.”

“In the film, if you see her weight also kind of changes throughout different phases. So for me, it was difficult to first put on weight and then start reducing it. It was a challenge, but I had to do it for the film.”

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is film based on a true story. The film is running successfully in theatres.

