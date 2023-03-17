Freddie Prinze Jr. expresses his disappointment for working on Scooby-Doo

Freddie Prinze Jr. has recently revealed why he regrets working on the 2002 movie Scooby-Doo on Thursday.



In a new interview with Too Fab, Freddie said, “There was too much bait and switch on the first one, the studio was not honest with me in any way, shape or form.”

Later, Freddie reunited to appear in 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Freddie shared that the “professional experience wasn’t the best, and actually one of the worst he's ever been involved with”.

“I've been on two jobs where I had regret doing it and Scooby was one of them,” stated Freddie.

The actor continued, “I'm a really honest guy, man ... when I get lied to, you're dead to me, I don't trust you ever again.”

“I'm telling you, ever again. So, some of those people would have to still be involved if it got remade ... and that's not any business I want to be involved with,” explained the actor.

Freddie mentioned, “I'm only gonna work with people I love and respect, and who love and respect me.'

“I didn't fully appreciate Scooby until it was seen and children came up to me, and would be like, ‘Oh my gosh’,” commented the actor.

Freddie noted, “And when I was able to appreciate the experience through their souls, right - because that's what they're doing, they're bearing their souls, ‘When I was a kid, I watched this and I made my dad watch it 30 times’ and they're sharing their life, that's your soul, right?’”

“All of a sudden I was like, ‘Hey, man, we did good, we did good’. There's legit millions of people that love this movie,” he added.