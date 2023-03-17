How much money are YouTubers making?

A woman video recording herself using a cellphone camera. Pexels

YouTubers have a variety of ways to monetise their channels, including product sales and sponsorships. But Google advertising accounts for a sizable chunk of many YouTube stars' revenue.



The YouTube Partner Programme allows social media creators to monetise their videos using Google-placed adverts.



To start earning money directly from YouTube, creators must have at least 1,000 followers and 4,000 watch hours in the previous year. If they reach that amount, they can then apply for YouTube's Partner Programme, which enables creators to start generating revenue from their channels through adverts, subscriptions, and channel memberships.



Some YouTubers recently shared their revenue per mile or RPM rates with Insider. The eight creators said that they earned between $1.61 and $29.30 per 1,000 views.



There are several factors that decide how much money a YouTuber would make including not just the number of views but also the location of the audience and the type of content they are producing. Over 20 YouTubers shared their monthly incomes with the outlet, and the number ranged from $82 to $83,000.

The amount that creators make each month can vary depending on the views they were able to generate. As an example, Sarah Lavender, a YouTuber with around 100,000 subscribers, made a range of monthly earnings, from roughly $1,000 in one month to over $6,000 in another.



Another YouTuber who specialises in personal finance videos and has over 1 million followers made more than $50,000 in a single month.

But, YouTube creators with fewer subscribers can also succeed financially. For example, nano influencer Jen Lauren made $213 each month.

Insider spoke with a large number of YouTube creators about their monthly income, the costs associated with creating videos that receive 100,000 or 1,000,000 views, as well as other financial concerns.



Here's a comprehensive breakdown:



How much money YouTubers make a month?

Many YouTube content producers are paid on a monthly basis for the ads that appear in their videos.

So, how much do YouTube celebrities normally earn each month? It can fluctuate.

According to YouTuberz.me, Ali Abdaal, a British YouTuber with 3.6 million subscribers made somewhere between $4,500 to $27,000 in the past 30 days. Tifanny Ma, a lifestyle creator who has 1.8 million subscribers made around $132 - $797 last month, according to the same site.

— YouTube

However, their actual earnings will always be known by them. Most of these YouTubers post content about their earnings, including the two creators mentioned above.

How much money YouTubers make per 1,000 views?

Advertisers pay a certain amount to YouTube for every 1,000 views of an advertisement. The remainder goes to the artist after YouTube deducts 45%.

Some topics, like personal finance or cryptocurrencies, might increase a creator's ad revenue by luring more audiences.

Every 1,000 views, the YouTubers received between $1.61 and $29.30.



How much money YouTubers make for 100,000 views?

The amount of money a single YouTube video with 100,000 views gets from Google-placed advertisements varies on the video's subject matter and the viewership.

Together with other parameters, the length, type, and watch time of a video all affect how much money it will make.