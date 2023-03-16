Microsoft’s Bing GPT-4 chatbot now available without waitlist

After confirming that its Bing AI chatbot has been secretly using GPT-4, OpenAI's fourth-generation AI language model, Microsoft changed the waitlist just a day later.— Microsoft

The waitlist for Microsoft's new Bing GPT-4 Chatbot appears to have been lifted, so anyone can now sign up and utilise the GPT-4-powered service. Windows Central discovered that the new Bing just unlocks when you attempt to sign up for it. Several Microsoft accounts were used by The Verge to test this, and each time access was promptly granted with an email confirmation.

Go to bing.com/new, click "join waitlist," then sign in with your Microsoft Account if you want to attempt to receive access to the new Bing. You ought to have access right away.

Microsoft's communications director Caitlin Roulston responded when questioned if the waiting had been completely eliminated or if it was a bug: "During this preview period, we are running various tests which may speed access to the new Bing for select customers. You can sign up at Bing.com while we're still in preview."

After confirming that its Bing AI chatbot has been secretly using GPT-4, OpenAI's fourth-generation AI language model, Microsoft changed the waitlist just a day later.

Also, the waitlist elimination took place the day before Microsoft's event, where the firm planned to reveal the AI enhancements to its Office productivity suite. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Microsoft put its Bing AI chatbot to a new sidebar in its Microsoft Edge browser.

Microsoft started a waitlist the same day it unveiled its new Bing AI last month. With certain limitations on how many questions you can ask each session and every day, the corporation has been progressively letting people in.

Several limitations were put in place to stop the chatbot from acting in an "out of control" manner. Users of Bing Chat are now limited to 150 questions per day and 15 questions every session.

