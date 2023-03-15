How to use GPT4 right now

GPT-4 model requires a paid subscription to ChatGPT Plus.— Unsplash

The most recent iteration of the wildly successful artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, GPT4, was just launched by OpenAI.

The new model can respond to images, for example, by producing tags and descriptions and suggesting recipes based on images of the ingredients.

GPT-4 generates recipes from an image. —BBC

It can process 25,000 words in total, which is around eight times as much as ChatGPT.

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has been used by millions of users.

Although schools advise against using it, it is frequently requested for producing songs, poems, marketing copy, computer code, and assistance with schoolwork.

OpenAI, a leader in generative AI, launched its newest offering on Tuesday. The ChatGPT-equivalent GPT4 is now available. It is a step forward from the previous generation's large language model.

Nevertheless, unlike ChatGPT's debut in November of last year, this isn't just a web application anyone can test out for free.

What is GPT4?

Given that ChatGPT only recently launched late last year, if you're unsure how we arrived at number 4 already, here is what happened: Since 2018, OpenAI has been disseminating GPT language models.



— Screebgrab via OpenAI

The most cutting-edge model was GPT-3, the third such version, when ChatGPT, its chatbot product, was published in 2022. Although Open AI's GPT-4 is the newest and most potent large language model, if you only have access to ChatGPT for free, you'll still be interacting with the GPT-3 model (Well, GPT-3.5 if you want to get technical).



How to use GPT4?

The GPT-4 model requires a paid subscription to ChatGPT+, the premium edition of ChatGPT, in order to create text at will. Here is how to obtain that:

— Screebgrab via OpenAI

GPT-4 is the model being utilised by ChatGPT, but only if you're a premium member with access to ChatGPT+, as stated on OpenAI's announcement page for GPT-4 (sometimes styled "ChatGPT Plus"). The button on that page will take you immediately to ChatGPT if you're signed into your OpenAI account, and if you're a paid ChatGPT+ member, that's it. Have a wonderful time!

You will have to upgrade if you're utilising a free membership. Choose "Upgrade to Plus" from the menu on the left.

After that, you'll see a popup explaining the benefits of the "Plus" upgrade.

By clicking the green "Upgrade Plan" button, you'll be taken to a typical e-commerce sales page where you'll need to enter the required details and pay $20 per month.

— Screebgrab via OpenAI

Once you've made a purchase, ChatGPT will get you quick access to the new model. No waiting list for you.

You might see a prompt to switch to GPT-4 if you're currently using ChatGPT. If you do, a text bar will be added in the centre of your current chat with the following message: "The previous model used in this conversation is unavailable. We've switched you to the latest default model." Older outputs that used GPT-3 will have the previous OpenAI logo to their left, which is green; newer outputs that use GPT-4 will have the new OpenAI logo, which is black.



Currently, ChatGPT's free version cannot access GPT-4.

Yet, the new Bing chatbot is already accessible to millions of Bing users. Microsoft has acknowledged that GPT-4 is already driving your chatbot conversations if you fall into that exclusive club.

GPT-4 is already being used by clients as varied as Khan Academy, Stripe, Morgan Stanley, and the government of Iceland, according to a blog post detailing its uses by OpenAI, so you may soon be forced to utilise it in your daily life. In other words, whether you like it or not, there's a considerable possibility you'll be interacting with GPT-4 soon.