BTS’ Jungkook addresses falling asleep during his live broadcast

He held another live broadcast on March 14th

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS recently addressed the incident where he fell asleep during a live Weverse broadcast. Though the singer already held a live at the start of March, he held another on March 14th which lasted for over two hours.

According to Koreaboo, fans were curious throughout the live whether Jungkook would fall asleep again. They were quite surprised last time to just see a burning candle on the screen while he could be heard snoring in the background.

Jungkook noticed what the fans were talking about and reassured them that he wouldn’t fall asleep again: “I won’t fall asleep! I won’t. What do you mean let’s fall asleep together? I won’t fall asleep.”

He admitted that he made a mistake the last time: “Last time was my mistake. I turned on this live to not sleep. See, if I rest my head like this for 5 minutes I’ll fall asleep.”