'Can’t wait to do it again': Malala Yousafzai pens her Oscar experience

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and her husband ttends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. — AFP

After her exhilarating outing at the Oscars in Los Angeles, Malala Yousafzai penned a diary of her experience attending the 95th Academy Awards and walking on its red carpet as an executive producer of documentary 'Stranger at the Gate'.

The 25-year-old girls' education activist shared time-stamped details of her day, which she spent with husband Asser Malik, leading up to the grand Hollywood event for the British Vogue.

In her photo-by-photo log detailing her first trip to the Oscars beginning at 9:30am, the Nobel Peace Prize-winner — who graced the event in her glittering Ralph Lauren custom gown — mentioned that she wished someone had warned her that “going to the Oscars” wasn't just a one-day affair.

"There are pre-parties and after-parties, screenings and luncheons, press interviews and dress fittings. It is exhausting, but exhilarating too. At the end of a hectic few weeks, I started Oscars morning with a rushed breakfast of porridge, fruit and tea. I would have preferred the pancakes, but there wasn’t enough time," she wrote in her diary.



Malala was not just attending the celebratory award night, but was also glammed up to mingle with the who's who in Hollywood during a traditional Vanity Fair after-party.

"I was so happy to work with the brilliant stylist Dena Giannini and her team. In the weeks before the big day we looked at many sketches and narrowed our options down to five gowns. But once I saw the custom dress Ralph Lauren created for me, I immediately knew it was the one," she added, describing details of her time spent getting her jewellery and other accessories sorted.



The young activist got her hair and makeup done earlier in the day.

"I'm still getting used to wearing red-carpet make-up. It's a lot more elaborate than my daily routine," she wrote, adding that she finally made it to the car to reach the Dolby Theatre where the award night was to begin at 5pm.

During her commute, Malala practiced answering questions about her nominated film, her dress and jewellery.

"After spending a couple of hours talking to journalists and other guests, I was so happy to finally be in my seat and excited for the show to begin. It’s the Oscars, anything can happen!" she stated in her diary.



The moment, which Malala was possibly most-excited for, was when she slipped out of her seat and "walked two rows back to say hi to Rihanna".

"Her performance was amazing and I was so excited to see her in person!" the author of 'I Am Malala' wrote.

She also got to meet the night's best actor Brendan Fraser, who bagged the coveted trophy for his role in 'The Whale'.

"Right before I left, Asser and I got to say hello to Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly. For the record, I loved his jokes," Malala stated, clearing the air about the much-talked out question that the American host asked her.



The education activist wrote that her day finally ended after she and her husband went back to the hotel.

"My first Oscars was a long day, but it flew by," Malala wrote, adding that her next day began with ordering the pancakes she had wanted.