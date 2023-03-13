Malala stuns in sequined silver hooded Ralph Lauren gown at Oscars

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. — AFP

Pakistani female education activist and Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai looked stunning in a sequined silver hooded Ralph Lauren gown that was ruched at the waist while attending the 2023 Oscars with her husband, Asser Malik, on Sunday, March 12.



The executive producer of Oscar-nominated documentary short 'Stranger at the Gate' turned heads as she arrived at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

This was Malala's debut appearance at the Oscars.

Her silver-sequined dress had long sleeves and cinched detail on one side of the waist. The highlight? Her accessories.

Keeping it simple, the 25-year-old paired her dress with pendant earrings in platinum, a silver diamond ring and a gold ring. She also wore minimal makeup and completed her look with a pop of red on her lips.

Meanwhile, Malik looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, bow tie and black loafers.

Taking to Instagram, Malala said that she wanted her dress to represent the message of her film 'Stranger at the Gate' and embody hope.

"It was all a dream I wanted my dress to represent the message of our film @strangeratthegate and embody hope. Thank you so much to the brilliant team that helped bring my vision to life," wrote the activist.



"I was proud to represent this amazing documentary with the director Joshua Seftel, producer Conall Jones and the film’s inspiring subjects Bibi and Mac. And, as always, I was delighted to spend the night with my husband Asser Malik, looking handsome as ever in his tux," she said.

Her movie was nominated in the best documentary short film category. The 29-minute-long film is about a former US Marine who goes to war and is deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.