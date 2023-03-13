Kate Middleton puts on stylish display as she attends Commonwealth Day Service

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared in high spirits as they attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service on Monday.



Prince and Princess of Wales stole the spotlight with heir stunning appearance as the couple returned to the venue of their wedding, Westminster Abbey, for the annual service honoring the global network of 56 countries

Kate, 41, looked smashing in a navy Erdem peplum jacket and skirt with a white embroidered print. The Princess completed the look with a navy hat and pumps. She also carried navy gloves and a clutch as she walked into venue.

To elevate her look, she added a little sparkle with a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana and a Prince of Wales feathers brooch, which was a gift from King Charles.



Meanwhile, Prince William complemented his wife in a navy suit with a blue tie, looking equally dashing in the suit as the couple attended the service honors the 56 countries and nations around the world that make up the Commonwealth.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie (the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence were also present at the ceremony.