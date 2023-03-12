Meghan Markle fuels pregnancy rumours as she spends time with expectant mothers in LA

Meghan Markle sparked pregnancy rumours as she visited to homeless charity for expectant mothers in Los Angeles this week.

During her surprise visit to Harvest Home to mark International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex created a 'pop-up baby boutique' and spent some quality time with Archewell workers.

Meghan's visit set tongues wagging about her likely plan to make an addition to the family as some of the royal fans began to speculate that the Duchess is pregnant and would soon make announcement about the good news.



There are speculations that Harry's wife is pregnant with third child and the royal couple would soon share the good news with fans. Meghan and Harry are already parents to two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

A media outlet previously claimed that Meghan's pregnant with third child, adding that it was totally unexpected.

The former Suits star beamed as she wore black cropped trousers and a black woolen sweater and teamed then with a matching coat.