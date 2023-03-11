Priyanka Chopra Jonas admits she ‘hates’ not being sample size: ‘I cry’

Famed star Priyanka Chopra Jonas weighs in on the body shaming struggles she faced when starting out.

Per the star, she was often called out for not being the standard ‘sample size’ most girls were.

She made these admissions during an appearance at the Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival on Friday.

There, she took a trip down memory lane and referenced the most demeaning comments she struggled with.

“I've been told many things that are difficult to hear. In my job, the pressure is so intense you can't really show the chinks in your armor.”

“Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized… I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband [Nick Jonas], and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size, and that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2.”

“I have had times when I may have said something, and it's been misconstrued, and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human.”

“And those pressures — it's inexplicable. I can't explain how it feels when you are sitting down on your couch and you just feel the world coming at you because people have forgotten that you are human.”

“I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and surround yourself with people who care about you, and not about what you can bring to the table and not about what you can do for me. People who want to see you smile and be enriched. It doesn't have to be a room full of people — I can count them on my hands."