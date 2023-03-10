Megan Fox receives support from ex Brian Austin Green amid Machine Gun Kelly issues

Megan Fox has received support from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green amid her ongoing issues with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

A source spilt to US Weekly that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has no opinion on the Jennifer’s Body actor’s personal problems with the rapper but he does support her “no matter what.”

“Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what,” an insider told the outlet.

“[He’s] staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him,” the source addeed. “When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share.”

Fox and Green, who are parents to three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey, parted ways in 2021 after 11-year marriage.



This comes after it was reported that Fox and her Kelly are “getting professional help” to save their romance amid breakup rumours.

An insider told People Magazine that the actor and the rapper has not “given up on their relation” and trying their best to work out things.

The source said that the Hollywood beauty is “still upset” after she and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, had a big fight before his gig at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.

The Transformers actor first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper from the photo sharing app.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet before deactivating her account.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.