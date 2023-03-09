 
close
Thursday March 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Muhammad Ali Series in works at Peacock from Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman

Besides Regé-Jean Page and Morgan Freeman, Kevin Willmott will also serve as a producer on the series

By Web Desk
March 09, 2023

File footage

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Willmott productions have confirmed an eight-part series on boxing icon Muhammad Ali for Peacock, it has been reported.

The upcoming series titled, Excellence: 8 Fights, is a scripted drama series penned by Oscar-winning writer Willmott (famous for Da 5 Bloods), Variety has confirmed.

The series is based on Jonathan Eig’s definitive biography Ali: A Life. Bridgerton famed actor Page and Freeman are both on board as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Willmott, Lori McCreary for Revelations Entertainment and Emily Brown. Eig will also serve as a producer, with CBS Studios and UCP, Deadline reported.

According to the show’s official description, Excellence: 8 Fights will “chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali.

“Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight – the drama outside the ring – where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.”