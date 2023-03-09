Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William ‘saved her’ from middle-class lifestyle

Royal experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage ‘only happened’ so that the Duchess could ‘escape’ middleclass life.
Royal expert Daniela Elser brought these shocking claims to light.
The admissions in question have been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.
She started the piece by referencing author Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth.
It states, “Kate wants to escape her middle-class childhood.”
“She dislikes burgers and chips and wouldn’t dream of taking her children to McDonald’s, and she doesn’t rock the boat when the vast weight of traditional royal pursuits bears down on her children.”
