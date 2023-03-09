PSL 2023: Shoaib Malik failed to cash in on his form this season, says Misbah

Karachi Kings´ Shoaib Malik slipts out his bat during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on March 1, 2023. — AFP

Former Pakistan skipper Misbahul Haq believes that Shoaib Malik has remained unfortunate this season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he hasn't give any major performance in the ongoing league cricket tournament.

Misbah shared his opinion on Shoaib Malik's performance at PSL 2023 in a conversation with a local news channel recently, saying that the prolific cricketer had been performing well lately.

Be it franchise cricket or the last time he played for Pakistan, Malik has performed well during the last one-and-a-half years, he mentioned.

"I am surprised to see that he [Malik] has failed to cash in on his form this PSL season," Misbah said.

He asserted that it was a fact that the ageless cricketer had started playing according to modern-day cricket and had the ability to accelerate with a strike-rate of 140-150, but Malik hadn't done much at PSL 8.

"I think he has remained unlucky because if you see, he started off well with two fifties. But then whenever he got in, Karachi needed runs at a run-rate of over 10. I think that is the reason why he always remained under pressure," Misbah said.

40-year-old Malik has so far scored only 200 runs including two fifties in nine matches this season. On two occasions, when Kings needed match-winning performances from Malik, he failed to lead the side to victory.

Responding to a query about Malik's retirement, Misbah said it was his decision.

"Everyone is their own judge. It depends on him whether he wants to play or hang his boots. I feel he is fit and committed to his game. If he thinks so, he can go and play franchise cricket," he concluded.