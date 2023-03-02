Is Shoaib Malik gearing up for an acting career?

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik poses for a picture. — Shoaib Malik/Instagram

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has shared his future plans, saying that he would give acting a try if he gets an offer of a good project.



The all-rounder often does modeling and has recently hosted a celebrity talk show alongside his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Last year, Malik made his acting debut with a guest appearance in Mahira Khan's drama series "Baarwan Khiladi".

"I can't say yes or no right now. If any good project is offered, I will think about it. Maybe I do some good acting work," he hinted when asked about him pursuing an acting career.

Commenting on the recent controversy surrounding former seamer Shoaib Akhtar's statement about national team skipper Babar Azam, Malik supported the former speedster.

"I have known Shoaib Bhai for a very long time. He gives blunt statements but never tries to hurt anyone," Malik said.

He said that he believes that the "statement was taken wrongly" while it might have been said for the "betterment".

However, he added that in his view, English language shouldn't be the criteria to judge someone.

'Shoaib Akhtar delusional'

Recently, Akhtar — popularly known as Rawalpindi Express for his extraordinary speed in bowling — had made questionable comments about several players which has not gone well with cricket fans.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had also lashed out at the country's ex-pace sensation — referring to him as a "delusional superstar".

Speaking to a private television channel, Raja had highlighted the recent incident where Akhtar ridiculed former cricketer Kamran Akmal over his English pronunciation of screen, saying "sakreen nahi hota, screen hota hai (it's not sakreen, it's screen)".

"Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar,” Raja said. “He also recently had an issue with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand."