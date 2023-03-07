Mahira Khan feels 'so fortunate, so honoured' to have worked with Qavi Khan

A combo of legendary actor Qavi Khan (left) and Mahira Khan. — Twitter/Instagram/mahirahkhan

Pakistan lost on Sunday a gem of an artist, legendary actor Qavi Khan as he passed away at the age of 80 leaving an irreparable void in the drama industry.



His death triggered an outpour of reactions from the entertainment industry and politicians, who mourned the loss of the veteran actor.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also penned a heartfelt note to honour the deceased actor, saying she was lucky to have worked with Qavi Khan.

She said that Pakistani were so fortunate to have owned such a star and charismatic actor, who was one of a kind and had the purest of love.

"Qavi sahab… we are so fortunate to have been able to call you Ours I am so fortunate, so honored to have worked with you. One of a kind. Pure love," Mahira wrote.

The Humsafar actor prayed for the deceased and said that "there will never be another Qavi Khan".

Veteran actor Qavi Khan had been laid to rest in Canada after his funeral prayers were held at a mosque in Mississauga, Canada on Monday.

Honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.



Qavi Khan, a recipient of the President's Award for Pride of Performance, graced the silver screen with his talent in around 200 films. His presence on TV serials, radio programs, and stage dramas further established his popularity and recognition in the entertainment industry.

The legacy of Qavi Khan shall live on, and his contribution to the industry shall always be remembered.