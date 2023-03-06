An unmatched stature: Adnan Siddiqui pens heartfelt note for Qavi Khan

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui (left) and deceased actor Qavi Khan. — Instagram/@adnanactor/Qavi.khanofficial

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui penned a heartfelt note to express his grief over the terrible loss of the showbiz industry with the death of senior actor Qavi Khan.

Pakistan nation woke up to the shocking news of the renowned actor's death, who passed away at the age of 80 late Sunday night.



"The beloved actor inspired and touched the lives of so many through his incredible talent, charisma, and grace," Siddiqui wrote in his condolence note.



He admired the veteran actor for his "unique ability" to breath life into complex characters.

"His unique ability to bring complex characters to life with depth, nuance, and authenticity spoke volumes about his profound understanding of human nature," wrote Siddiqui.

The actor said that he was struck by Qavi's unwavering dedication to his work and kindness towards others. He said that Qavi taught him the importance of being punctual to shoots.

"Ever so patient with newbies, he was always willing to lend a helping hand," he added.

Expressing his condolences over his sad demise, Siddiqui bid the actor farewell. "Good-bye, dear friend. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will live on forever."

Taking to Twitter, Adnan said that his "stature in the industry will remain unmatched".

"For several of us, he was a living institution to learn not just acting but about life too. May Allah grant him highest place in jannah tul Firdous . Aameen," wrote Adnan.

Qavi's death triggered an outpour of reactions from the entertainment industry which mourned the loss of the veteran actor. Many actors and politicians offered their condolences and prayed for the deceased.

Honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.