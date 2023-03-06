Ali Zafar praises Qavi Khan's 'exemplary' professionalism and humility

A collage of Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar (left) and veteran actor Qavi Khan. — Instagram/Twitter/@AliZafarsays/ali_zafar

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar wrote on Monday his last note for legendary actor Qavi Khan after the latter's demise, praying for the deceased's eternal peace.

He said that though he never had the honour to work with Qavi, "his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege".



"The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege," Zafar wrote on Twitter.

He said that the veteran actor was "an institution himself" and deserved a state funeral.

Legendary actor Qavi Khan passed away at the age of 80 in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah had confirmed late Sunday night.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The demise of the actor was regretted by many as actors and politicians offered their condolences and prayed for the deceased.