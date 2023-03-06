Ali Zafar praises Qavi Khan's 'exemplary' professionalism and humility

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar wrote on Monday his last note for legendary actor Qavi Khan after the latter's demise, praying for the deceased's eternal peace.
He said that though he never had the honour to work with Qavi, "his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege".
"The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege," Zafar wrote on Twitter.
He said that the veteran actor was "an institution himself" and deserved a state funeral.
Legendary actor Qavi Khan passed away at the age of 80 in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah had confirmed late Sunday night.
“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
The demise of the actor was regretted by many as actors and politicians offered their condolences and prayed for the deceased.
Pakistani drama actor Ushna Shah ties the knot with Pakistani golfer Hamza Amin in a star-studded ceremony
Among local artists, Atif Aslam reigns supreme
British screenwriter and film producer says it took 12 long years to make romantic comedy 'What's Love Got To Do With...
Plus-size actors not given enough importance in Pakistani showbiz industry, Sanam Jung shares in interview with BBC
Waheeda Rehman opens up about initial years of her career
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton revealed she still misses country music icon Kenny Rogers