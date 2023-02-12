PSL anthem receives love as fans recall Ali Zafar's song as best

Singer Ali Zafar. Twitter

Fans are expressing love and appreciation for the recently released anthem for the much-anticipated eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with several remembering 'Khel Jamay Ga' by singer Ali Zafar as the finest of all so far.

The anthem "Sab Sitaray Humaray" was launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday. The anthem features exceptional music talent including Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, and rapper Faris Shafi. The track is the result of joint efforts by the biggest names in the country's music industry. The anthem has people looking forward to it being the biggest musical hit of the year.

Users are expressing their love for the song, saying they enjoy every bit of this anthem. Some users showered accolades over singer Shae Gill, as one of them expressed his feelings: "Whatever Shae Gill touches turns into gold." Another said, "The magic in Shae Gill's voice is awesome."

However, social media users, after listening to the anthem, recalled the PSL song by vocalist Ali Zafar's who seems to have a devoted following. A user said: "No doubt Ali Zafar has set a standard for the PSL anthem. I guess no one can ever match that class but this doesn't mean that we are gonna troll PSL song every year just because of "Khel jamay ga" show some space to other songs and appreciate."

Another user appreciated 'Sab Sitaray Humaray' as being decent, saying however, "No one can sing the PSL anthem better than Ali Zafar."

A user also suggested making a PSL anthem with Ali Zafar and Ali Sethi on board.

The users also brought attention to the cinematography by tweeting the 'weirdest part' of the anthem video.

PSL anthem

For the second consecutive year, Abdullah Siddiqui composed the PSL anthem as last year he, along with Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, produced the PSL 7 anthem named "Agay Dekh".

The anthem starts with Gill's vocals followed by the appearance of Asim. Faris added a rap flavour to the anthem.

The lyrics are written by Azhar, Shafi, Ali, Raamis and Siddique.

The eighth edition of the PSL

The opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13 prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars; meanwhile, the final will be played on March 19 in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile, Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games.