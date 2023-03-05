Prince Harry compares his life in royal family to mom Princess Diana

Prince Harry, in conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté, has revealed that he 'always felt different' from his family, adding that 'I know my mom felt the same'.

The Duke of Sussex, In livestreamed chat, shared more details about his memoir Spare, discussed dealing with trauma during his life in the royal family.

During chat, Harry brought up how he related to his mother Princess Diana over feelings of not fitting in with the rest of the royal family, saying: "Certainly throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family."

He continued: "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same. It makes sense to me — it didn't make sense at the time — I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out, but sometimes it was vice-versa. The times that I ventured towards being myself, being my authentic true self, whether it was through media or family or whatever it was, it was almost like, 'Don't be yourself, come back to what you're expected to be,' if that makes sense."

Prince Harry claimed that writing Spare was important for him to reveal the truth about his life story: "I really hope, and I hoped right from the beginning, when I turned around to the people that were helping me write this book, I said, 'I want this to be an act of service, it needs to be, because I know important it is, because you're almost giving permission for people to talk about their own stuff, and be their own selves, and society doesn't really help us," he told Maté. "And I would say even more so within my family, because of the expectations and because of how you're cast as individuals."