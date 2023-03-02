Americans blast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their brand new stunt in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked reactions with their latest stunt as they enjoyed a date night at exclusive $4,200-a-year private members' club in in Los Angeles after receiving fresh snub from King Charles III.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared following the strategy of their royal relatives as they kept calm and carried on to new levels on Wednesday night after being 'evicted' from their UK home by the monarch.

Meghan and Harry were pictured arriving at the lavish San Vicente Bungalows, grinning from ear-to-ear as they made their way inside the ultra-private venue.



Americans appeared abhorring the couple's latest move as some branded the date night a "PR stunt", questioning why the couple would take a two-hour trip from their home of Montecito to the lavish San Vicente Bungalows in downtown LA on a weeknight, according to Express UK.

"Well since we know the paparazzi that took the picks are on speed dial, it was all a PR stunt. Why go to eat two hours from your home? On a weeknight. Where are your kids? Everything with them is a stunt."

Some flayed that couple for enjoying a swanky night out, with one reacted as saying it conflicts with their alleged demands for "privacy" - an allegation the pair have consistently denied. Another wrote: "What happened to their wishes of privacy?"

While the third one asked the people to shun them as "We make nothing of it. Celebrities are photographed all the time in California. It’s a non-story."



"I couldn't care less what publicity appearances Harry and Meghan make. Since there is no notion of royalty in the USA they are like any Tom, Dick or Jane," another wrote in reaction to the couple's outing.