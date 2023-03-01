Here are the updated squads for PSL 2023

Karachi Kings player James Vince. — Twitter/@PakForeverIA

As the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) shifts to Punjab, a number of changes have been made to the squads for various reasons.



First, England cricketer Adam Rossington has replaced fellow countryman James Vince for Karachi Kings.

Moreover, Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran has replaced England’s Jason Roy and Afghanistan’s Qais Ahmed has been confirmed as Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga’s replacement in Quetta Gladiators’ squad.

Vince and Roy have left for Bangladesh to join the England squad and will rejoin Quetta and Karachi on March 7.

Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, who was playing for Peshawar Zalmi, has also left for international commitments.

Additionally, Quetta Gladiators have drafted Yasir Khan as their supplementary pick.

It must be noted that the closing ceremony and final of PSL 8 will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Schedule of remaining matches

1 Mar — Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

2 Mar — Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

3 Mar — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Mar — Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

5 Mar — Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

6 Mar — Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7 Mar — Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

8 Mar — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

9 Mar — Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10 Mar — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

11 Mar — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 Mar — Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

15 Mar — Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16 Mar — Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17 Mar — Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19 Mar — Final, Gaddafi Stadium