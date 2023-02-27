PSL 2023: James Vince's term of PSL 8 comes to end

Karachi Kings player James Vince. — Twitter/@KarachiKingsARY

English batter James Vince — who was playing the Karachi-leg matches for Karachi Kings — has taken his leave from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to his national commitment.

The game played in Karachi between the Kings and Multan Sultans on Sunday was Vince's last game of the season — since the English batter was scheduled to play only the Karachi leg of the ongoing season of PSL — and he is now set to return to his home country.

The right-handed opener scored 174 runs in five matches he played in the tournament. His handsome strike rate of 175.75 made him the centre of attention during the Kings' fixtures this season.

Vince was named in England's ODI squad against Bangladesh. The two countries will play three ODIs on March 1, 3, and 6 in Bangladesh.

The English batter will be replaced by his compatriot Adam Rossington. Adam, who represents Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, will join the Kings' squad in Rawalpindi tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Kings wished Vince all the best for his national duty: "Wishing good luck to Vince as he heads off to join the England team for their international assignment. You'll be missed on the pitch but we know you'll do us proud. All the best Vincey."

After finishing the Karachi leg on a winning note by defeating table-toppers Multan Sultans last Sunday, the Kings will now head to Rawalpindi to resume their Punjab leg of the tournament.

They will take on Peshawar Zalmi in their seventh match at Pindi Cricket Stadium. After their latest victory, the Kings held the fourth position on the points table with four points in six matches.

In their previous meeting in Karachi, the Kings were beaten by Zalmi with a close margin of just two runs. Babar Azam XI and Imad Wasim's team will meet once in the tournament.