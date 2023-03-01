Paris Hilton thankful of gal pal Kim Kardashian for her help during surrogacy 

Paris Hilton is thankful to her gal pal Kim Kardashian who has been her “rock” during recent surrogacy, revealed source.
An insider told Daily Mail that the reality TV megastar helped the This Is Paris star and her husband Carter Reum through their pregnancy journey.
The source said the Skims founder "has been Paris' rock during the entire surrogacy" and that Paris consulted the same doctor as Kim, when she welcomed daughter Chicago, and son Pslam.
"Paris saw what an amazing experience using a surrogate was for Kim and confided in her from when the baby was just a thought until now," shared the source.
"Kim just made sure that Paris got the best of everything in terms of care and resources," the insider added. “Paris is forever grateful."
"She devoted so much of her time to making sure that Paris had the beautiful experience that she had with surrogacy," the source continued.
This comes after Paris said that she had undergone another round of IVF to try to have a baby girl this time after welcoming son with Carter earlier this year.
King Charles took up his first Service appointment in 1969 as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales
Gina Carano portrayal of Cara Dune became instant hit in 'The Mandalorian'
David Beckham fears Victoria's controlling nature would draw Cruz Beckham away from the family, source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly told to vacate Frogmore Cottage in January
Amazon chief is unperturbed that the new 'Lord of the Rings films would dent the 'Rings of Power' popularity
Meghan Markle felt she was ‘constantly compared’ and treated worse than Kate Middleton