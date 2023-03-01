Suniel Shetty on 'Hera Pheri 3':' Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki'

Suniel Shetty finally speaks about 'Hera Pheri 3' after the film's confirmation

Suniel Shetty shares his feeling as the another part of Hera Pheri has been finally confirmed with the original cast.

Shetty expressed his excitement by writing a long post on his LinkedIn. In the post, he stated that all good things take some time to finally happen and he is now relieved that he has an answer to the most asked question; if Hera Pheri 3 happening or not.

He wrote: "So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question!"

"Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the #businessmodel & needs of the #movie business make it as challenging as any other. There are several factors for any business to succeed - a good idea, thorough market research, a solid business plan, a skilled team, funding at the right time & a strong distribution network. The movie business isn’t very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be over simplifying it. But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the start point."

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3. A few days back, a picture came out featuring the trio dressed up in their iconic characters of Raju, Shyam and Baburao, reports IndiaToday.