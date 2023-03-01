Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox giving therapy a shot before making ‘permanent decision’

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are giving love another try through therapy as breakup rumours swirl.



A source told Page Six that the two are “talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom.”

The source continued, “Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions,” says the source.

The news comes after the couple was seen leaving a marriage counsellor’s office in photos obtained by Daily Mail earlier this month.

A source previously told Page Six, “They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage.”

The insider added that the Hotel Diablo singer “really wants to make up.”

While a previous source mentioned that the Jennifer’s Body actress found “DM’s and text messages” on the Bloody Valentine singer’s phone that led her to “believe he has been having an affair.”

However, the Transformers actress returned to Instagram to out infidelity rumours to rest. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

A source previously told People, “Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out.”

Fox, then 34, and Kelly, then 30, met on the set of indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020. They got engaged in January 2022 after two years of dating.

