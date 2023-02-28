Afghan Taliban kill key Daesh commander

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul on September 6, 2021. — AFP

KABUL: Taliban forces killed a top Daesh commander who allegedly planned attacks against diplomatic missions in Afghanistan’s capital, a government official said.

Violence in Afghanistan dramatically dipped after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

But in the past year, security has worsened, with a spate of mass casualty attacks claimed by Daesh’s regional chapter.

Taliban forces killed Qari Fateh, the regional Daesh "intelligence and operations chief", during an operation on Sunday night, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Monday.

Fateh "directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques, and other targets", Mujahid added.

One other Daesh member was killed in the operation against the cell, which was based in Kabul’s Khair Khana area, according to the statement.

Residents in that neighbourhood had reported loud gunfire on Sunday night.

Taliban officials posted footage on Twitter of two bodies lying in debris.

A United Nations Security Council report in July 2022 described Fateh as a key Daesh leader, charged with military operations in an area spanning India, Iran and Central Asia.

Daesh has emerged as the biggest security challenge to Taliban rule, staging attacks on foreigners, religious minorities, and government institutions.

Daesh claimed responsibility for a December gun raid on a Kabul hotel that wounded five Chinese nationals.

Also in December, the group attacked the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, which the country described as an assassination attempt on the Chargé d’Affaires — Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

And in January, the group claimed a suicide bombing near the foreign ministry in Kabul that killed at least 10 people.

Two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside their mission in September last year, another attack claimed by Daesh.

The Taliban have blamed the group for a September 2022 suicide attack in Kabul that killed 54 — including 51 women and girls.