Jon Hamm engaged to Anna Osceola after two-year relationship: Report

Anna Osceola reportedly said yes to beau Jon Hamm!
The Morning Show star and the Confess actor are engaged after dating for two years as per a report by People Magazine.
Hamm and Osceola first me on the set of Mad Men in 2015, and were romantically linked together five years later in 2020.
In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the actor discussed his relationship while revealing that is “very much so” in love.
"I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable. It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of," he said.
"And it’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health and unpacking all of that trauma, my realizing that, you know, when you lose somebody that's so important to you like a mother so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability, and vulnerability."
While dishing on the possibility of marriage, Hamm shared, "It’s only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about it."
"That's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," he added. "All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it’s what I'm working for."
The 'Ted Lasso' and 'Afterlife' stars Nick Mohammed, Diane Morgan have signed deals with BBC Studios
Steven Seagal has been a Russian citizen since 2016
Earlier, Chris Rock lightly insert references to the Oscars slap in his comedy tours
Fans grew worried after the account went missing
Jack Nicholson sired five children with four different women
Brad Pitt helping Ines De Ramon as she goes through divorce finalization with Paul Wesley, source