Lily James calls herself as a 'serial relationshipper' after breakup from bass player boyfriend

Lily James thinks she's a "serial relationshipper" after becoming newly single.

On Monday, February 27, Lily James appeared at Capital Breakfast show to discuss her dating life, weeks after breaking up with bass-playing boyfriend of two years, Michael Shuman.

As per Daily Mail, Hosts Roman Kemp told Lily, "We talk about love life quite a lot on this show."

Co-host Sian Welby added, "We do, and we quite laugh at our own previous experiences that went horribly wrong. Your character Zoe is very unlucky in love. Can you relate to this, is there any, in your past when you go, I’m cringing still."

The Cinderella actress replied, "I cringe at most things I do. Yeah I’ve been a sort of serial relationshipper, so I’ve not had any crazy dating stories however I did go on my mates’ hinge the other day and I just despaired. I mean come on!"



Roman asked, "What do you mean?" to which Lily replied, "The guys, they were rubbish."

Sian then asked Lily, "What were some of the icks?" to which she quipped, " I’m sure some of the girls are c*ap too but men are worse.

The 33-yaer-old shared, "There’s a line in the film where my character is looking at this guy and he’s got a sentimental quote and she’s like 'He’s fit enough that I’ll overlook the sentimental quote' which is 'every day is a new rainbow' but that would be a bit of a turn off for me.'"

Sian noted that "Sentimental quotes are out" and Lily added, "Not on the first look at someone, a bit of banter, I sound like I’m on Love Island!"