'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale liked her 'fat and crazy' look

Cocaine Bear actress Margo Martindale says she enjoyed her look in the movie.

“Honestly, as fat and crazy as I look in it, I enjoyed the way I look in it,” she told Page Six. The 71-year-old says her natty Park Ranger outfit in Cocaine Bear made her think of Jackie Gleason.

"I never thought at age 70 I would be doing an action movie, but I guess I did!" Martindale told EW. The actress plays a forest ranger named Liz in the Cocaine Bear, whose day takes a bad turn when she encounters a bear that has ingested a huge amount of cocaine. The Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller is unbelievably based on a true story.

"She's no-nonsense," says Martindale of her character.

"She's devoted to her craft, wanting to go up in the ranger world, does everything by the book, and has her heart set on [a character played by] Jesse Tyler Ferguson."

"I thought when I read the script, well, I'm sure there'll be somebody to do all [the stunts] for me," she says.

"And when I get there, I said, 'Are you kidding? You mean, I have to get down there and do that?' [Elizabeth] said, 'You read the script!' [Laughs] I did have a stunt double, who was wonderful."

Martindale has appeared in countless movies such as August: Osage County, Million Dollar Baby and Hannah Montana: The Movie. In 2011, she won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award for her recurring role as Mags Bennett on Justified. Martindale has also received 4 nominations for an Emmy Award for her role as Claudia on The Americans. She won in in 2015 and 2016.