Sunday February 26, 2023
'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale liked her 'fat and crazy' look

By Web Desk
February 26, 2023
Cocaine Bear actress Margo Martindale says she enjoyed her look in the movie.

“Honestly, as fat and crazy as I look in it, I enjoyed the way I look in it,” she told Page Six. The 71-year-old says her natty Park Ranger outfit in Cocaine Bear made her think of Jackie Gleason.

"I never thought at age 70 I would be doing an action movie, but I guess I did!" Martindale told EW. The actress plays a forest ranger named Liz in the Cocaine Bear, whose day takes a bad turn when she encounters a bear that has ingested a huge amount of cocaine. The Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller is unbelievably based on a true story.

"She's no-nonsense," says Martindale of her character.

"She's devoted to her craft, wanting to go up in the ranger world, does everything by the book, and has her heart set on [a character played by] Jesse Tyler Ferguson."

"I thought when I read the script, well, I'm sure there'll be somebody to do all [the stunts] for me," she says.

"And when I get there, I said, 'Are you kidding? You mean, I have to get down there and do that?' [Elizabeth] said, 'You read the script!' [Laughs] I did have a stunt double, who was wonderful."

Martindale has appeared in countless movies such as August: Osage County, Million Dollar Baby and Hannah Montana: The Movie. In 2011, she won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award for her recurring role as Mags Bennett on Justified. Martindale has also received 4 nominations for an Emmy Award for her role as Claudia on The Americans. She won in in 2015 and 2016.