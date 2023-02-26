England dismiss New Zealand for 209 in second Test

WELLINGTON: England moved closer to winning the second Test against New Zealand after dismissing the home side for 209 and enforcing the follow-on early on the third day on Sunday.
New Zealand will begin their second innings facing a deficit of 226 runs at the Basin Reserve after losing their last three wickets in a lively first hour´s play.
Seamer Stuart Broad claimed all three scalps to finish with 4-61 while the home side add 71 off 11.2 overs after resuming at 138-7.
Broad´s introduction halted a New Zealand charge led by captain Tim Southee, who was dismissed for 73 after blazing 50 runs of 30 balls on Sunday.
Southee´s free-wheeling innings featured six sixes, including three off one over bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach.
Southee finished four runs short of his career-best score, achieved in his Test debut 15 years ago.
His dismissal was followed quickly by those of Tom Blundell (38) and Matt Henry (6).
England, who declared at 435-8 early on day two, are in a strong position to complete a 2-0 series victory after winning the first Test by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui.
PCB summons meeting with franchise owners to deliberate over matter today
"Sakreen nahi hota, screen hota hai", former speedster tells fellow cricketer on live TV show
Australian diva takes to her Instagram to share loving video with cricketer husband after reuniting in Multan
Islamabad United secure six-wicket victory
English veteran cricketer outshines Australia's Pat Cummins to claim top spot in ICC Test rankings at age of 40
Kings lost nail-biting match by 3 runs