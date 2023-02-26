England dismiss New Zealand for 209 in second Test. Twitter/ESPNcricinfo

WELLINGTON: England moved closer to winning the second Test against New Zealand after dismissing the home side for 209 and enforcing the follow-on early on the third day on Sunday.

New Zealand will begin their second innings facing a deficit of 226 runs at the Basin Reserve after losing their last three wickets in a lively first hour´s play.

Seamer Stuart Broad claimed all three scalps to finish with 4-61 while the home side add 71 off 11.2 overs after resuming at 138-7.

Broad´s introduction halted a New Zealand charge led by captain Tim Southee, who was dismissed for 73 after blazing 50 runs of 30 balls on Sunday.

Southee´s free-wheeling innings featured six sixes, including three off one over bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Southee finished four runs short of his career-best score, achieved in his Test debut 15 years ago.

His dismissal was followed quickly by those of Tom Blundell (38) and Matt Henry (6).

England, who declared at 435-8 early on day two, are in a strong position to complete a 2-0 series victory after winning the first Test by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui.