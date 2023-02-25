Umbrella Academy Season 4 to feature Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally

Netflix's popular series Umbrella Academy is set to return for a fourth season, with Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross joining the cast.

Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks and Recreation) and Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down), will portray a married couple while Cross (Arrested Development) will play a character named 'Hazel.' The two will be joining the already star-studded cast of the show, which includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan.



The show follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who must work together to save the world. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting Season 4 the series, which is currently in production and is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Netflix has not announced an episode count for season 4, but multiple sources indicate the final season may be shorter than the 10-episode seasons aired in the past. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy dropped on Netflix in June 2022, with Season 2 airing in 2020 and Season 1 in 2019.

The show is adapted from the graphic novels of the same name created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

