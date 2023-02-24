Punjab not in favour of spending on PSL matches: CM

Excited fans cheer for their team during a PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in Multan, on February 13, 2023. — PSL

Punjab's interim cabinet is against taking up the task of spending money for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches scheduled to take place in Lahore and Rawalpindi, caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza said.

As speculations are rife about the rest of the matches being shifted to Karachi, Naqvi told journalists Friday that last year, Rs600 million were spent on security arrangements for PSL matches in Punjab.

"Since we are an interim setup, we don't have the authority to spend such a heavy amount. The cabinet is also against such an expenditure," the caretaker chief minister noted.

The development came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave an ultimatum to the Punjab government over holding the PSL season eight matches in the province.

According to sources, PCB is considering the possibility of shifting the Punjab leg of PSL 8 to Karachi after receiving a hefty bill from the provincial government.

The PCB and the PSL franchises unanimously decided Friday not to pay an additional cost of Rs450m to the Punjab government.

If the bill is not waived by tomorrow, the matches will be officially shifted to Karachi. A meeting between PCB and the Punjab government, to discuss the matter, is also scheduled to take place.

According to sources, the PCB has already started preparations for holding additional matches in Karachi. Meanwhile, the revised schedule has also been discussed with the franchises.

The deadlock could also result in white-ball matches between Pakistan and New Zealand, in April and May, being moved out of Punjab.

Schedule of matches in Lahore, Pindi

Feb 26 - Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

Feb 27 - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 2 - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 3 - Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 4 - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 5 - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 6 - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 7 - Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 8 – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 9 - Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 10 - Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 11 - Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 12 - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 15 - Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 16 - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 17 - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 19 – Final, Gaddafi Stadium