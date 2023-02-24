Selena Gomez calls best friend Taylor Swift 'best in the game' after THIS video

Selena Gomez defended her "best friend" Taylor Swift after watching a resurfaced video in which Hailey Bieber seemingly moked Swift.

Bieber and Method Man, who used to co-host popular rap battle show Drop The Mic at that time, can be seen in the video moking at the Anti-Hero for her choice of songs.

In the throwback clip Method teased a "rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's last album", with the Rhodes founder responding by miming that she was going to be sick.

A Tik Tok account, which shared the video clip slamed the model claiming that "this is real Hailey 'Bieber'" before calling her a "bully" and a "mean girl".

To which the Wolves singer quickly responded in the comments, writing, "Sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Gomez's comment on the shared video has received more than 112,000 likes so far.

Gomez, 30, and Swift, 33, have been close friends since 2008 when they were dating different Jonas brothers.

Gomez parted ways with Nick Jonas in 2009, and had an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018.

The Canadian singer started dating Hailey shortly after his break-up with the Lose You To Love Me songstress and have been married for almost five years.