PSL 2023: Lahore, Pindi matches leg could be shifted to Karachi, sources say

Multan Sultans Spinner Usama Mir celebrates after taking a wicket against Karachi Kings on February 22,2023.— Twitter/@thePSLt20

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned an emergency meeting with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to deliberate on shifting the Lahore and Rawalpindi matches of the league to Karachi in order to save money, sources said.



The key huddle would be held in Lahore today, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, the board is contemplating shifting the PSL 8's Punjab leg to Karachi after receiving a bill of PKR500 million from Punjab's provincial government.

The sources said the reasoning behind this deliberation is to save money. According to sources, the Sindh government does not charge anything from the PCB to host PSL matches in Karachi.

The sources further claimed that the PCB has already paid PKR50 million for food and beverages to the Punjab government. However, the provincial government is pressurising PCB to pay the remaining PKR450 million at the earliest.

Originally, Karachi is to host nine matches, with its last scheduled game of this season on February 26. Home side Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the last scheduled encounter at the National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA).

As per the original schedule, the remaining matches of the league would shift to Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 26 onwards.

Rawalpindi has been given the hosting rights of most (11) matches this season. The playoffs and final of the tournament will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The final will be played on March 19.