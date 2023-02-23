PSL 2023: Islamabad United put Peshawar Zalmi to field first after winning toss

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United won the toss against Peshawar Zalmi and opted to bat first during the 12th match being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (capt), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

More to follow...