'The Glory' Season 2 trailer continues tale of revenge

The trailer has been released for Season two of the Netflix K-drama The Glory. Along with that, the cast poster has also been revealed in anticipation for the show’s return on March 10th.
In the cast post, the leading spot is occupied by main character Moon Dong Eun while her assailants are spread across a Garden of Eden like setting. The trailer shows the story of revenge continuing with the antagonists preparing to do everything they can to protect themselves from Moon Dong Eun. It seems like her plans aren’t going exactly as planned either, with multiple scenes showing her to be in a state of panic.
The show stars Korean actors Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun, Cha Joo Young, Jung Sung Il, Park Sung Hoon and more. The series has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.9 on IMDB. It ranked No. 3 on Netflix's chart for non-English series and was the third most watched non-English show on the streaming platform’s top ten list for December 26th to January 1st.
