Prince Harry wrote 'sad face' letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone

Prince Harry fondly wrote a letter to Meghan Markle during an all-boys trip with his mates.

After dropping his phone in the water, the Duke of Sussex went the old fashioned way to communicate with his girlfriend.

Recalling the content of the letter in his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry recalls writing: “Hey Beautiful. OK you got me—can’t stop thinking about you, missing you, LOTS. Phone went in river. Sad face…Apart from that, having an amazing time. Wish u were here.”

He then gave the letter to one of his closest friends, asking them to send it to Meghan.

He adds: “Mike left, letter in hand. Days later, wrapping up the boat part of the lads’ trip, we returned to Maun. We met up with Teej, who immediately said: Relax, I’ve already had a reply. So it hadn’t been a dream. Meg was real. All of it was real.”