Alicia Silverstone reflects on her ‘complicated’ experience with fame after Clueless

Alicia Silverstone has recently addressed her struggle with “complicated” stardom following the release of Clueless.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alicia opened up about her experience with fame after her debut in 1995 movie Clueless.

“When Clueless came out, it really shifted,” said the actress.

Alicia continued, “I had been the girl from Crush, then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher.”

Reflecting on her fame, Alicia mentioned, “It was very complicated and I don't think I knew how to manage it.”

“I didn't have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn't prepared for it in any way, shape or form,” stated the 46-year-old.

The Last Survivors actress recalled, “I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn't feel comfortable.””

Talking about her life over the years, Alicia believed that she’s “doing life right”.

“It's isn't easy, being an activist, a mother and an actress all at the same time. But I'm doing my best,” remarked the actress.

Alicia explained, “I continue to do speaking engagements about health and our earth, all of that is really meaningful to me.”

“The most important thing to me is being fully present with my son. As for acting, I'll keep finding a way to dabble, to stay in there,” she added.